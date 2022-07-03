Mayor Adams: NYC’s Traffic Cameras to Begin Running 24/7 Next Month

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s speed cameras will be operating 24 hours a day starting August 1.

Adams made the announcement Thursday afternoon alongside Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

“Overnight and weekend crashes have become far too prevalent in recent years, and we are so grateful that state legislators heard our call for 24/7 speed-camera coverage,” Rodriguez said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a state law last week that now allows the camera to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city’s 2,000 automated speed cameras were previously authorized by the state to operate only on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., missing the 59 percent of traffic fatalities that occurred when the cameras were required to be turned off.

New camera operation times will take effect one month after a public awareness campaign that prepares drivers and all New Yorkers for the coming change.

That campaign starts on July 1.

