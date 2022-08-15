TEHILLIM: Monsey Man In Critical Condition After Drowning

Tehillim is needed for a man who was pulled out of a pool in Airmont Sunday night and is in critical condition.

The victim was reportedly in cardiac arrest and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with CPR in progress by Hatzolah Paramedics.

Please say Tehillim for Alter Naftali Bentzion ben Mindel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)