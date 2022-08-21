NYPD Issues Emergency Rules For Receiving Concealed Carry Handgun License

More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.

The department is giving people previously rejected for special licenses 60-days to reapply for free.

The rule is a direct result of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned state gun restrictions. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” requirement the NYPD uses to determine if someone is eligible to receive a carry permit is unconstitutional and restricts their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Before the ruling, people could be denied licenses for a lack of proper cause.

Previously, in order to meet the proper cause standard for a concealed carry handgun license, applications had to specify a particular need for self-protection, which included a carry business license, limited carry business license and a special license.

That’s now a thing of the past.

(AP)