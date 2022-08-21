NYPD Issues Emergency Rules For Receiving Concealed Carry Handgun License

More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
The department is giving people previously rejected for special licenses 60-days to reapply for free.
The rule is a direct result of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned state gun restrictions. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” requirement the NYPD uses to determine if someone is eligible to receive a carry permit is unconstitutional and restricts their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Before the ruling, people could be denied licenses for a lack of proper cause.
Previously, in order to meet the proper cause standard for a concealed carry handgun license, applications had to specify a particular need for self-protection, which included a carry business license, limited carry business license and a special license.
That’s now a thing of the past.
(AP)
Good, but not good enough. The NY authorities have to get it through their heads that the US constitution applies here just as much as in the rest of the USA, and they have to obey and respect it. They have to get it through their heads that the right to be armed is just as fundamental as the right to protest, or to publish newspapers, or not to be beaten up for no reason, and a lot more fundamental than the right to vote.
“More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD”
Um, no. It’s thanks to the Supreme Court upholding the Constitution, not thanks to the NYPD.
Interesting in Israel there is no gun concealment law. Everyone who owns a gun can chose to wear it openly or to conceal it.
wonder why USA makes deal about concealed weapons???
Don’t get your hopes up too high, the fact that they are only giving a sixty day window means that they are already scheming up a way to circumvent this ruling.
They are going to let the members of the lawsuit class through and then find some new bureaucratic method to stifle these applications.
Push comes to shove, if you unlawfully carry a weapon in Nyc you are likely to be released without bail, whereas if you lawfully own a weapon and carry unlawfully you will get a whole different treatment.