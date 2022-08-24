Matan Kahana’s Condition For Including Chareidim In Gantz Gov’t

The National Unity party reached an understanding with former religious affairs minister Matan Kahana regarding the kashrus “reform” he advanced under former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Army Radio reported earlier this week.

As YWN reported, Kahana joined the National Unity party, comprised of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party, along with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who forced Gantz to accept Kahana as well, despite the Chareidi boycott of him.

According to the Army Radio report, the National Unity party leaders forged an agreement with Kahana that in the event that Gantz forms a government with the Chareidi parties, there will be no compromises regarding the kashrus “reform” and it will remain unchanged.

Of course, the chances of the Chareidi parties joining a government headed by Gantz with such a condition in place is absolutely nil so the agreement is apparently just another one of the baseless promises that politicians tend to make during election season.

