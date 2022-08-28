CATSKILLS: Three People Drown In White Lake

A tragic incident unfolded in White Lake, Sunday afternoon, when three people drowned in the water.

Sources tell YWN that it appears that one victim fell off a pontoon, and two other people jumped off the same boat to assist the victim in the water. Tragically, all three drowned in the lake.

Catskills Hatzalah and MobileMedics, White Lake FD, Bethel EMS, NY State Police, Sullivan Sheriff Dept. along with other local emergency personnel responded to the scene and attempted to save their lives.

All three victims were found in cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to get a pulse back in one victim, and two others were in cardiac arrest with CPR being performed when they were transported to the hospital.

It appears that the victims of this tragic incident were local residents.

