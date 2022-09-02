Agudath Israel Files Amicus Brief in YU Pride Alliance v. Yeshiva University

Today, Agudath Israel of America filed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief asking the US Supreme Court to issue an emergency stay pending appeal, to prevent Yeshiva University from being compelled to recognize an LGBTQ+ club.

The case, YU Pride Alliance v. Yeshiva University, pits four students and alumni, who attended Yeshiva University (YU) well aware of its religious character, against their school. YU Pride claims that Yeshiva University must accept its club under the New York City Humans Rights Law (NYCHRL) – widely considered one of the most sweeping such protection laws in the country. Yeshiva University counters that a religious exemption, which is found in the actual law, and is protected by the First Amendment, means it cannot be forced to run its private school against its own religious convictions. YU Pride was successful in its legal bid at the lower court in New York, hence the need for an emergency appeal now to the Supreme Court.

Agudath Israel, in its brief, supports Yeshiva University’s efforts to maintain its religious integrity and autonomy. Moreover, the brief details how an impingement on Yeshiva University’s right to block an objectionable club here can have negative repercussions toward it and other Jewish schools’ autonomy to hire and fire educators, and other internal, religious-based determinations under NYCHRL and other laws.

Agudath Israel thanks Ronald Coleman, Partner, at the Dhillon Law Group, who authored the brief, with assistance from Agudath Israel’s Avrohom Weinstock, under an accelerated briefing schedule. Agudath Israel also thanks Jeffrey Zuckerman, Managing Partner at the Zuckerman Law Group, for his input.

“Yeshiva University, and all yeshivas and religious schools, must be free to operate in accordance with their firmly held religious beliefs,” said Rabbi David Zwiebel, Agudath Israel’s executive vice president. “We hope that the Supreme Court will recognize and affirm this fundamental right.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)