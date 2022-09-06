SHOCKING DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Wrong-Way Driver Nearly Hits Hatzolah Volunteer Minutes Before Fatal Crash On Thruway

Frightening dashcam footage captured the moment a vehicle barreling the wrong way down the NY State Thruway nearly struck a Boro Park Hatzolah member – just 9 minutes before the same vehicle fatally struck another Jewish man.

A Boro Park Hatzolah member who spoke with YWN said he was driving south on the NY State Thruway with his wife and newborn baby – just released from Orange Regional Medical Center – when the incident occurred.

The Hatzolah member tells YWN he was in the left lane and had just exited toward the NJ-17 when he spotten the vehicle barreling directly head-on towards his vehicle.

“I saw him coming and immediately turned on my emergency lights to warn him and to safely make a last second lane change” he related to YWN. “I then called 911 to report a wrong way driver.”

Sadly, this wrong way driver slammed into the vehicle of Reb Yidel Weinstock Z”L of Williamsburg, who was tragically killed in the crash.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the accident as well, after his vehicle burst into flames.

In a short statement given to YWN by the NY State Police, officials said that “a preliminary investigation has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg), when it struck another passenger vehicle head on. The vehicles were occupied by drivers only, both of whom were pronounced deceased on the scene. ”

