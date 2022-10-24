HATE IN FLATBUSH: Jewish Teen Pummeled With Eggs As Group Yells “Free Palestine”

The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime in Flatbush on Monday evening.
The Flatbush Scoop reports that that a group of teens allegedly threw eggs at a Jewish teen in the vicinity of Avenue M and East 18th Street (near bay Avenue) on Monday afternoon. The group reportedly said “Free Palestine”, made other threats and egged the boy.
Flatbush Shomrim responded along with the NYPD, but the group had fled the scene.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted that this incident happened just one block away from a previous hate crime.
This afternoon, in the heart of an Orthodox neighborhood, 3 teenagers (not yeshiva students) happened upon an Orthodox teenager (yeshiva student), yelled "Free Palestine" and pummeled him with eggs.
— Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) October 24, 2022
While I appreciate that @NYPDHateCrimes and @NYPD70Pct are taking this seriously, the environment in which this incident happens is one where criminals know there are no consequences for crime in New York. Particularly hate crimes, and particularly against Jews.
— Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) October 24, 2022
