MORE VIDEOS: NY State Assemblyman, NYC Employees, Random People All Rip Down Zeldin Signs In Desperation

YWN has already published numerous videos of impersonating NYC employees ripping down Lee Zeldin for Governor signs all over Jewish communities in NYC. But now YWN has footage of NYC employees as well as a New York State Assemblyman doing the same.

If this isn’t a sign of utter desperation, we don’t know what is.

The first video below is New York State Assemblyman Peter Abbate, Jr, who was caught red-handed tearing down Lee Zeldin signs in Bensonhurst Brooklyn. The Assemblyman made special mention of the “disgrace in Boro Park at how many signs there are over there.”

The next video is a New York City Sanitation employee driving down Avenue N near Nostrand Avenue, stopping his car, and yanking a sign from in front of a private home.

The final video is on Avenue M in Midwood, Brooklyn, where a man walks down the street and rips a Zeldin sign off private property. What’s interesting in this video is the man can be seen looking at a paper in his hand before tearing the sign down. It would seem that he was armed with a list of addresses of locations / addresses where signs are hanging.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)