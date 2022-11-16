Head On Collision On Palisades Parkway

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major crash on the Palisades Parkway in the area of Exit 1.

MONSEY SCOOP reports that a vehicle driving southbound crossed the median into the northbound lanes, striking a vehicle head on. There are reports of serious injuries, and the highway has all lanes currently closed.

Additional information will be published as it becomes available to us.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)