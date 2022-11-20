PHOTOS: Thousands of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual ‘Class Picture’ This Morning Outside 770

Thousands of Shluchim posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.

This year’s gathering carries added significance as Klal Yisroel marks the year of Hakhel, a year-long celebration observed by participating in gatherings focused on Jewish unity and Torah study. The conference caps a year of growth and impact for Chabad, with 120 new Chabad institutions established around the world, on average one every three days.

Photo credit: Shalom Burkis – Kinus.com