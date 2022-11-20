PHOTOS: Thousands of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual ‘Class Picture’ This Morning Outside 770

Thousands of Shluchim posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
This year’s gathering carries added significance as Klal Yisroel marks the year of Hakhel, a year-long celebration observed by participating in gatherings focused on Jewish unity and Torah study. The conference caps a year of growth and impact for Chabad, with 120 new Chabad institutions established around the world, on average one every three days.
As YWN has done for nearly 20 years, tens of thousands of viewers from around the world will be able to view the International Kinus HaShluchim banquet live – here on YWN – on a broadcast made possible by the organizers of the Kinus. The highlight is always the traditional roll call of countries and regions which is followed by spirited dancing.
As we have in the past years, YWN will be bringing you thousands of photos, as well as extensive video and photo coverage from the massive event.
Photo credit: Shalom Burkis – Kinus.com
The kinnus of the real shluchim of the Rebbe, who proclaim yechi proudly, and are up front about their messianic beliefs, had its banquet last night. It can be seen at chabad info dot com.
kiddush lubavitch!
At the rate the shluchim are increasing they will soon need several blocks on Easter Parkway for the annual photo.
Seeing the tremendous # of Shluchim כן-ירבו and knowing the exceedingly confined space at the אוהל:- Does visiting at אוהל during the כינוס go by advance reservation & very limited time to remain in אוהל?
Lemayseh, you identified an “alternative” smaller group of “shluchim” that have another agenda than these shluchim.
You say that they had their own modest banquet, separate and apart from these shluchim. This “break away” banquet was not covered by YWN likely because of the comparative small attendance.
Clearly you agree that the small “alternative” group should not be confused with this massive group.
Proof is, the shluchim have a group picture, that all can see. The “alternative” group do not (and cannot) produce a group picture which would reveal the sparseness of their membership.
This splinter group lurks in the shadows of anonymity, making disruptive noise, and using childish tactics to get the attention that they crave, such as:
Flags: when did Yidden use flags aside from in the Midbar to show the location of each shevet (are you a separate shevet?)
Yarmalkas with proclamations -when did frum Yidden write messages on their yarmalkas?! (Did anyone see a yarmalka with Shema Yisroel on it?! When did this “minhag start?!)
Pins in their lapels – like politicians with a pin for their country as USA senators or congressmen wear a USA flag on their lapel (-is that a Yiddishe minhag or are you going b’chukas hagoyim?!)
The childish need to pat themself on the back, pretend importance and undermine the overwhelming majority of Chabad (that I met) who do not in any way endorse these rebels, remind me of Korach v’Adoso (a small group that rebelled against Moshe) who also used childish tactic playing dress up – wearing special t’cheles clothes (and maybe they too used yellow or t’cheles flags, lapel pins and proclamations on the walls to compensate for the sparseness of their group).
If you have your own rebel “banquet”, and your own minhagim of proclaiming yechi in the middle of davening (do you say the Aseres Hadibros in your davening – Chazal removed it and the reason applies to Yechi too), why not adopt a new name and instead of calling this rebel group “shluchim”, call them Yechi’im and break away from the mainstream Chabad once and for all?
Why remain the “enemy from within”? Does this small group of rebels not have enough “supporters” or members to create a separate entity/chasidus?!
Lemayseh, you refer to an “alternative” banquet for a breakaway group of so-called “shluchim”. That took place in a minor wedding hall in Crown Heights called Razak.
My inquiries discovered that the maximum capacity is 400 occupants.
The photos available showed multiple empty tables! By my estimate, there might have been 200 people there – at best.
The attendees were mainly small pockets of LOCAL residents of Crown Heights (with minor exceptions) and a showing of a group of teenage boys from Israel. Out-of-town guests who call themself alternative “shluchim”, maybe a couple of dozen!
A free meal draws a minor crowd to attend! Like a kiddush, this was a melava malka – with an agenda to steal the limelight from the shluchim. It failed.
Is a small gathering new worthy?! Oh, the modus operandi is to make lots of noise to get attention. That failed too.
Bravo.
In response to “Rebbitzen” : The shluchim that say yechi openly are not insignificant. In fact, the MC of their banquet has the largest Chabad House. I am referring to the Rebbe’s shliach Yosef Carlebach of Rutgers Chabad in NJ, who has ten Habad houses. The largest Chabad House is part of the group! It is true that they are not as polished with PR as the other side, which is more polished under veteran Lubavitch PR meister Yudel Krinsky.
But your attempt to paint the openly messianic Lubavitchers as a small fringe group is misleading. They control the Chabad Shul at 770 Eastern Parkway, where the Rebbe had his farbrengens. Observers of Chabad in general know that the wearing of yechi yarmulkas is widespread in it, and it is not just a few kids that do it. And then there are the numerous Lubavitchers that believe the Rebbe is Moshiach, but conceal that. So the attempt by corporate Chabad to cover up and censor and hide them, should be corrected and resisted.
@Lemayseh
A liar will lie.
And you seems to enjoy the concept of spreading motzei shem ra, lashon hara, and sinas chinom.
May Hashem bless you that you stop earning yourself the title of a rasha, and you instead invest yourself in worthy causes: spreading ahavas yisroel, and learning/spreading Torah.
CWN