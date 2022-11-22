ANOTHER BRAZEN THEFT: Armed Duo Steals Amazon Truck At Knifepoint On Residential Flatbush Street

For the second time in two weeks, a brazen theft in broad daylight took place in Flatbush.

The NYPD tells YWN that two males dressed in black and wearing ski masks approached an Amazon driver making deliveries on Avenue S and East 19th Street, held him up at knifepoint, and stole the truck loaded with packages. Thankfully, the driver was uninjured.

The vehicle was found a short while later on Avenue X and East 21st Street with numerous packages missing.

This disturbing incident occurred just a week after a group of three suspects robbed a USPS mailman just a few blocks away, on East 24th Street between Avenue S and Avenue T. In that incident, three men displayed a handgun at their victim and robbed him of his mail cart, placing it into a rented U-Haul van before fleeing.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)