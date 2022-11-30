Misaskim Opens Three New Branches

Misaskim is there for Klal Yisrael 365 days a year, holding their hands during the darkest moments. To better serve the community, Misaskim has opened three brand-new branches — one in Edison, N.J., another in Linden, N.J., and a third in Crown Heights, N.Y. These communities have seen tremendous growth and were each ready to welcome their own local branch.

In the past, these areas were serviced by Misaskim branches in nearby locations. Now, each of these areas has its own Misaskim warehouse, complete with all necessary shivah supplies. This will allow Misaskim to deliver the equipment more efficiently.

Volunteer groups have also been organized in these locations and have been trained with Misaskim’s trademark sensitivities. In addition to delivering the shivah necessities, Misaskim volunteers are trained to look around the shivah home and take note of anything that might be needed — whether it’s changing lightbulbs, stocking the fridge, washing laundry, cleaning the kitchen or taking out the garbage. Because at the end of the day, their unwavering mission is to ease the burden of aveilim during that difficult time.

The recent passing of Misaskim’s founder, Reb Yankie Meyer zt”l, has been a tremendous blow for all of Klal Yisrael. But the board of directors, staff, and volunteers at Misaskim continue his legacy of chessed by forging on and furthering their reach as needed.

Klal Yisrael relies on Misaskim and Misaskim’s Project Yedid — its year-round program for widows and orphans. From shivah equipment and disaster recovery to meisei mitzvah and support for almanos and yesomim, Misaskim continues their tireless quest to support those who need it most.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)