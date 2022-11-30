FLATBUSH: Mother And Three Children Stable After Pinned Under School Bus On Avenue J In “Hit And Run” Incident

A mother and three of her children are lucky to be alive after they were struck and pinned under a school bus in Flatbush, Wednesday evening.

Sources tell YWN that the incident occurred on Avenue J and New York Avenue at around 5:00PM. The FDNY and NYPD Emergency Services Unit had to use a jack to lift the bus to have one child removed.

Hatzolah transported the children and mother to the hospital, all is stable condition.

The details are being investigated by the NYPD Accident Investigation Team, but highly credible sources tell YWN that the NYPD had initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a motor vehicle infraction. For reasons unknown, the driver failed to stop and fled police, and in the process, struck the mother and children, throwing them under the bus. It’s important to note that the NYPD was not in pursuit of the vehicle at the time that the group was struck.

Additionally, YWN has learned that the NYPD has already recovered the vehicle a short distance away, and an arrest is expected.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)