The Ten Most Inspirational People I Met in 2022 – By Yaakov Langer

I’m constantly on the lookout for inspiring people. No surprise there, huh? Through my podcast and various opportunities, I had the privilege of speaking with tens of such people this year. I, personally, draw inspiration from people who make me think about what I can do to become a better version of myself.

As we wrap up 2022, here are 10 people who have specifically inspired me in this way.

10. Lipa Shmeltzer

I’ve been trying to pin Lipa down for an interview since I started podcasts. He was the first chassidish singer I was introduced to as a child, and I wanted to hear his story. Lipa rose to fame at a shocking speed, but when his career came crashing down, so did his life. With the support of good friends, Lipa got back up and began rebuilding his life. It was amazing hearing him share his journey as it continues to unfold. What stuck out to me about this interview was how open Lipa was about his past, his struggles, and ultimately, his comeback. Plus, my newfound friendship with him is worth more to me than gelt.

9. Chava Willig-Levy

As a child, Chava contracted polio… and she’s still living with the effects. Chava grew up being told what she can’t do, but she didn’t let that deter her. She struggled with shidduchim and with having children. With superhuman perseverance, she pushed through and married the love of her life. Now a beloved mother and grandmother, she hosts a successful podcast and raises awareness about polio. Chava is a true example of someone who is bigger than her struggles. Also, she hates being called inspirational, so we won’t call her that. At least not where she can hear us.

8. Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro is one of the leading voices in the political world. He is also one of the very few yarmulke-wearing representatives in the public eye. A successful lawyer, author, and business owner, Ben’s become a household name in America. Whether you lean right or left, one thing is for sure: Ben uses his G-d-given talents in a very impactful way. And that’s something we can all learn from him.

7. R’ Mordechai Jungreis

R’ Jungreis has his hands full with his job as a Pre-1A rebbi (for over 50 years!), his kehilla in Boro Park, and his shul in Woodbourne. Yet, somehow he always has time for those in need. I’ve witnessed the way R’ Jungreis carries the weight of klal yisrael’s pain on his shoulders, as he’s helped me through some difficult times. R’ Jungreis’ heart is as big as they get. He is also a fantastic composer of hundreds of songs including “Noach is a Big Tzaddik.”

6. Judge Ruchie Freier

I’m not proud to say this, but I was really nervous before meeting Judge Freier. My limited exposure had me thinking she was a controversial figure. But five minutes into the episode, I realized just how misinformed I was. As a young chassidish girl, Judge Freier decided what she wanted to do, and she didn’t let anything stop her. She successfully graduated from law school and became a Civil Court judge — all while raising a beautiful family with steadfast morals. Judge Freier cares about klal yisrael in such a deep way and truly uses her position to do good for us all.

5. Turx

Ever met a reporter who doesn’t push an agenda? I have. Jake Turx is the current senior White House representative and chief political correspondent for Ami magazine. And he’s a major mentsch. I had the opportunity to visit the White House with Turx this year, and it was evident to me how respected he is by politicians and competing reporters alike. Turx hails from a chassidish background and is making a real kiddush Hashem on the political front. Plus, he’s hilarious, creative, and so fun to speak to.

4. Everet Fortune

Everet holds celebrity status in Far Rockaway and the 5 Towns. He joined the Yeshiva Darchei Torah staff in 1987 as a security guard… and he’s never left his post. Everet, who is valiantly battling Stage 4 cancer, attributes his continued existence on earth to his position at Darchei. His love for the Jewish people is nothing short of admirable. Everet is proof that inspiration can be found in the most unlikely places – like the security booth at Darchei.

3. Yossi Hecht

You just can’t help but love Yossi Hecht. After a tumor left him wheelchair-bound, Yossi underwent extensive treatments and surgeries. While in treatment, his mother, unfortunately, was nifteres. Yossi is someone who has every reason to be broken. But somehow he’s not. A mover and shaker, Yossi founded Asher to the Yatzar to help us appreciate our incredible bodies. Yossi’s attitude is a constant reminder to me to appreciate everything I have. Plus, he has a wicked sense of humor, so that episode was a lot of fun.

2. Rosie Greenstein and Nechama Birnbaum

Since she was a little girl, Nechama knew she would write her grandmother’s story someday. Now, at just 26 years old, Nechama is one of the biggest up-and-coming Holocaust educators out there. I had the opportunity to speak with Nechama and her grandmother, Rosie, just one month before Rosie was nifteres. Rosie has a heart-breakingly inspiring story of survival, which Nechama penned into a best-selling memoir, The Redhead of Auschwitz. Nechama continues in Rosie’s path, spreading love and kindness, and ensuring the world never forgets what our people went through. My conversation with Rosie and Nechama will always stay with me.

1. Jared Kushner

Prior to reading his memoir, Breaking History, I didn’t know much about Jared Kushner’s personal side. I only knew what I heard from the news. And after reading it, I knew I had to meet him. Jared is a nice, Jewish boy from a nice, Jewish home who went to a nice, Jewish yeshiva… and then brokered five peace dealsy. When his father-in-law entered the political scene, Jared chose to actively get involved to see how he can help America and the world at large. And his impact has been profound. Jared started an incredible wave of peace in the Middle East, yet he remains so down-to-earth and kind. A real mentsch, Jared continues to do good for the Jewish people and for America.

I hope you drew inspiration from these wonderful people, along with all of the special guests on Inspiration for the Nation this year. I look forward to sharing more stories and people who inspire me in 2023!

Yaakov Langer is the Founder of Living Lchaim and host of the #1 podcast in Judaism, Inspiration For The Nation

You can watch/listen to all Living Lchaim podcasts on LivingLchaim.com