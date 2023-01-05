MORE INSANITY: Rep. Matt Gaetz Votes For DONALD TRUMP During 7th Round of Voting For Speaker

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz cast his vote for former president Donald Trump in the seventh attempt for the House of Representatives to nominate a speaker, an effort to thwart Kevin McCarthy.

This is a break from the faction of 20 House Republicans who’d been voting for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) and blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speakership.

The Constitution does not specify that the speaker must actually be a member of the House and the Congressional Research Service emphasized that point in a 2021 report about elections for the speaker.

“Although the Constitution does not so require, the Speaker has always been a Member of the House,” the report said, and outlined recent instances where non-members received votes.

The seventh vote for speaker turned out no different from the others, with McCarthy well short of the required majority.

McCarthy emerged from a morning meeting with colleagues at the Capitol determined to persuade Republican holdouts to end the stalemate that has blighted his new GOP majority.

Despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain. The day started as the other two have, with Republican allies nominating him for now a seventh time to be speaker.

Republican John James of Michigan put McCarthy’s name up for a vote, with a nod to history.

“My family’s gone from being slaves to the floor of the United States House of Representatives” in five generations, said James, a newly elected lawmaker to be, who is Black.

He said that while the House Republicans were “stuck” at the moment, McCarthy, who has failed to seize a majority to become speaker, would ultimately win.

