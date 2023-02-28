YERUSHALAYIM: Levaya Held For Sifrei Torah & Tashmishei Kedusha Burned In Blaze At Satmar Bais Medrash





נאך בילדער פונעם מסע הלוי’ פאר די געשעדיגטע ספרי תורה וכתבי הקודש ה”י, היינט מאנטאג נאכט אול”י ז’ אדר, פארענט פון בית מדרשינו אויף רח’ יונה בעיה”ק ירושלים ת”ו.

It was a sad scene in Yerushalayim on Monday, as a Levaya was held for two Sifrei Torah and other Tashmishei Kedusha that were R”L burned in a fire this past Shabbos.

As YWN has reported, a massive fire destroyed three Satmar buildings in Geulah in the early hours of Shabbos morning, including a Beis Medrash, a shul and a Talmud Torah. Sadly, two Sifrei Torah that were burned as well as many sets of Tefillin and mezuzos have to be buried.

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel has said that a day of teshuvah and fasting will be held on Tuesday, Zayin Adar.