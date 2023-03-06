Israel Police Cracking Down On Fireworks, Underage Drinking





As Israelis prepare for the festive Purim holiday, the Israel Police are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely and responsibly.

Chief Superintendent Rotem Veskar, Commander of the Bnei Brak police station, reminds the public to celebrate responsibly and avoid criminal activity or vandalism. “The police are actively preventing the sale of illegal fireworks and alcohol to minors, and cracking down on any violence that may disrupt the holiday.”

The Israel Police have been preparing for weeks, taking steps to prevent the sale of dangerous toys made from toxic materials, apprehending those responsible for illegal fireworks sales, and working with local rabbis and community leaders to ensure a peaceful holiday. The public is strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals promptly, and to refrain from engaging in any unlawful activities.

International Spokesperson for the Israel Police, Dean Elsdunne, emphasizes the police’s commitment to ensuring community safety during Purim. “While the Israel Police want everyone to have an enjoyable Purim, our top priority is safety. The Israel Police have a strong presence on the streets and will not tolerate any acts of violence or unlawful behavior,” he states. “By maintaining a zero-tolerance stance on lawbreakers, the Israel Police is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to ensuring a peaceful and safe Purim for all. The officers’ unwavering commitment to public safety is a testament to their exceptional professionalism and dedication to serving the people of Israel.”

In addition to enforcing safety measures in communities, the police are taking proactive steps on the streets to prevent drunk driving and other forms of driving while under the influence. Using a vast array of tools at their disposal, they are strategically placing their forces both overtly and covertly to ensure the roadways are safe for all during the holiday.

Though the Israel Police encourage responsible celebrations, they also urge the public to plan for a safe ride home. This includes using public transportation, taxis, or designating a sober driver. By doing so, we can all help to ensure a safe and enjoyable Purim holiday for everyone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)