NEW: Traffic Light being Installed At Dangerous Monsey Intersection





The Town of Ramapo Highway Department is preparing to install a Traffic Light at the intersection of Maple and Howard Drive / Park Lane, Monsey Scoop is reporting. This intersection has been the scene of numerous serious car accidents and pedestrians struck by vehicles over the years.

Town Supervisor Michael Specht met with Highway Supervisor Fred Brinn to discuss plans to install a temporary traffic light at the busy intersection. This meeting and planning occurred after residents reached out to the Supervisor and Community Liaison Yossi Margaretten with concerns over vehicle and pedestrian safety.

Supervisor Specht visited the site and met with residents about this issue. The traffic light will be placed there now on a temporary basis to measure the effect on safety. Based on feedback- a final plan will be proposed and implemented to benefit the residents.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)