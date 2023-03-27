Official Data Shows Covid Vaccines Could Triple Sudden Cardiac Death Risk In Women Under 30

New data released by the UK government today reveals that COVID-19 vaccines could potentially increase the risk of sudden cardiac death in young women.
The government analyzed data from England’s vaccine rollout and found no significant increase in deaths among the vaccinated. However, when the data was broken down further, it revealed an elevated risk of cardiac-related deaths in women for one type of vaccine.
Women who received non-mRNA vaccines were 3.5 times more likely to die of cardiac ailments within 12 weeks of being vaccinated, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
However, the study did not directly prove that any deaths were caused by the vaccine, as fatalities could have been from an unrelated health condition or even a COVID-19 infection itself.
No similar heightened risk was found in men, and researchers did not offer a reason for this.
The study also found that unvaccinated young people had a significantly higher chance of dying from all causes than the vaccinated.
I’m confused, young women were 3.5 times more at risk for cardiac related deaths, yet there’s no one that is actually tied to dying because of it.
Those who coerced other Jews to get vaccinated should be held responsible.
People asked their rebbes, poskim, and followed Daas Torah.
What a joke. YWN seems to be trying to protect themselves from blame for not warning the community while at the same time shield themselves from accusations of being “anti-vax,” hence this ridiculous article that is a stirah minei u’beih. The covid shots don’t increase death, but they DO increase cardiac death among young women? Haha. Sad news flash: ALL the shots, non-“mrna” and “mrna” alike, greatly increase all cause death, in all ages. And heart attacks, blood clots, strokes, and sudden aggressive cancers. And miscarriages, stillbirths, and birth defects. WHY are people so BLIND and dumb that they need to wait for a “study” to tell them that a novel medical product is dangerous, instead of intelligently waiting enough years to see the effects on those who take it and the next generation they give birth to, before running to inject unknown substances manufactured by untrustworthy AKU”M into themselves and their precious children? P.S. A good clue into the ridiculousness of the study quoted in the article is the implied nonsensical claim that the covid shot decreased death from other causes.
HOW MISLEADING. if you read the fine print you will notice it only applies to non mRNA vaccines.
the article is Risk of death following COVID-19 vaccination or positive SARS-CoV-2 test in young people
in England, in Nature Communications March 27, 2023
This summary mentions that there was no increased risk for mRNA and increased risk for one age group for women for non-mRNA vaccine, but does not mention elevated risk for those who got a positive Covid test 11.6x increase in the first week after the test (or 2x over 12-weeks as the vaccine risk was estimated).
Article also notes
– this risk of the non-mrna vaccine was seen early in UK and non-mrna was stopped for young people in April 2021.
– UK used a longer time period between mRNA vaccines than other countries and possibly that is the reason for reduced risk.
NOTE: According to this data (published by ONS & Nature Med Journal) “WOMEN who received non-mRNA vaccines were 3.5x more likely to die of cardiac ailments..”
That is for jabs like AZ, Novovax & JNJ.
For Pfizer & Modena mRNA based, the myocardial cardiac ailments in that same age group are by far greater in MEN and neurological adverse events are more prevalent in women.
People’s physiologically vastly differ, so when it comes to this “one size fits all C19 solution”, pick your poison carefully in case you’re still listening to drug-pusher posheim.
Huh????
