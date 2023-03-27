Official Data Shows Covid Vaccines Could Triple Sudden Cardiac Death Risk In Women Under 30





New data released by the UK government today reveals that COVID-19 vaccines could potentially increase the risk of sudden cardiac death in young women.

The government analyzed data from England’s vaccine rollout and found no significant increase in deaths among the vaccinated. However, when the data was broken down further, it revealed an elevated risk of cardiac-related deaths in women for one type of vaccine.

Women who received non-mRNA vaccines were 3.5 times more likely to die of cardiac ailments within 12 weeks of being vaccinated, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

However, the study did not directly prove that any deaths were caused by the vaccine, as fatalities could have been from an unrelated health condition or even a COVID-19 infection itself.

No similar heightened risk was found in men, and researchers did not offer a reason for this.

The study also found that unvaccinated young people had a significantly higher chance of dying from all causes than the vaccinated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)