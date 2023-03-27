UPDATE: Flights Resume At Ben Gurion Airport Following Announcement To Postpone Judicial Reform

The Israeli Aviation Authority Workers Association has announced the strike in Ben Gurion Airport is over, and that all departures and landings will resume normal function.
This news comes following Netanyahu’s announcement that he’s postponing judicial reform until the summer.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
THE ELITE HAVE TAKE THE COUNTRY HOSTAGE.
It’s unbelievable
Unfathomable
That they brought the country to halt by closing its air port.
THEY MUST BE UNSEATED.
THEY MUST BE EQUAL TO THE REST OF THE NATION AND NOT ABOVE.
They had 80 years of unbelievable power and war now their bankrupt Zionistic ideals are 1 child and two dogs vs bh Charedim and they don’t want believe that they are gone.
We the Jews must stand UNITED AGAINST ATHEISTS MEDIA and JUSTICE ONLY FOR THE ELITE.
Put in a Sadik (not a selfish PUTZ with uniform of a religious person) as a PM and you have peace with Arabs and the world dignity.
Fake news the airport was never closed. The flights were delayed for about 30 minutes. Yeshiva World has to stop with it’s hysteria comments and fake news. I just left at Ben Gorion the airport was and is up and running…… I
Moderators Note: Apparently, you were not at the airport when the airport was SHUT.
Next time some “settlers” are forcefully removed from their homes because of a Supreme Court ruling…let’s shut down the country.