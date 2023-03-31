Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef Attends Siyum At Flatbush Hatzolah Headquarters [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Sephardic Chief Rabbi, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef visited Flatbush Hatzolah headquarters on Thursday night.

Rav Yosef who is currently on a brief trip to the United States visiting Yeshivos and Batei Midrashim in Brooklyn, felt it was important to devote some of his time to giving Chizuk to the volunteers of Hatzolah.

A large number of Hatzolah volunteers are learning Daf Hayomi together, and a Siyum had been planned for Thursday night. When Rav Yosef learned of the Hatzolah Siyum , he requested to attend this momentous occasion.

Well over 100 Hatzolah members gathered to greet the Chief Rabbi, who arrived in a motorcade of NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim. Flatbush Hatolah Posek HaRav David Cohen was at the garage to greet him, and was photographed bending down to kiss the Chief Rabbi’s hand.

Following the Siyum, Rav Yosef delivered words of Chizuk to the Hatzolah members.

Earlier on Thursday, Rav Yosef visited Magen David Yeshiva, and delivered a Shiur at Bnei Yosef Shul. He will be Davening Shacharis on Friday morning at Rabbi David Ozeri Shul on Ocean Parkway, and will be visiting Y.D.E. and Yeshiva Ateret Torah on Friday. He will be at Shaarei Tzion on Shabbos.

The Chief rabbi is scheduled to return to Eretz Yisroel on Motzei Shabbos.