SHOCK FOOTAGE: Suspect With 11 Prior Arrests Randomly Smashes Glass Bottle Into head Of NYPD Officer





A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man viciously attacking two NYPD officers while they were conducting a smoke shop inspection in the Bronx. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the busy intersection of 231st Street and Broadway.

The footage, which was posted on the NYC Scoop Twitter feed, captures the moment when 45-year-old Jose Garcia sneaks up behind one of the uniformed female officers and smacks her on the head with a bottle. He then proceeds to charge at her and swings at another officer who was standing next to her. Fortunately, the officers were able to subdue the attacker with the help of at least one other person.

Garcia, a resident of Kingsbridge Heights, was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment. According to law enforcement sources, Garcia has a history of 11 previous arrests.

The injured officer was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where she received treatment for her injuries and is currently listed in stable condition. The attack has sparked outrage among the local community, with many calling for stricter laws and tougher punishments for those who attack law enforcement officers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)