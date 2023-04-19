SHOCK FOOTAGE: Suspect With 11 Prior Arrests Randomly Smashes Glass Bottle Into head Of NYPD Officer

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man viciously attacking two NYPD officers while they were conducting a smoke shop inspection in the Bronx. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the busy intersection of 231st Street and Broadway.
The footage, which was posted on the NYC Scoop Twitter feed, captures the moment when 45-year-old Jose Garcia sneaks up behind one of the uniformed female officers and smacks her on the head with a bottle. He then proceeds to charge at her and swings at another officer who was standing next to her. Fortunately, the officers were able to subdue the attacker with the help of at least one other person.
Garcia, a resident of Kingsbridge Heights, was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment. According to law enforcement sources, Garcia has a history of 11 previous arrests.
The injured officer was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where she received treatment for her injuries and is currently listed in stable condition. The attack has sparked outrage among the local community, with many calling for stricter laws and tougher punishments for those who attack law enforcement officers.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Oh please. As long as our democrat Governor, democrat AG, and democrat DA go after that dangerous WHITE racist, former President Trump, all is good. I feel perfectly safe knowing that our democrat super majority in State Senate, Assembly, & City Council are doing all they can to grant the WHITE former President the death penalty for those dangerous personal tax returns. This is least that the black residents in the Bronx have to worry about. It’s those Trump tax returns that keep them up at night. According to Mayor Adams, it’s also those WHITE supremacists that are lurking outside their housing projects in the South Bronx that keep the blacks petrified of leaving their apartments.
Shocking? Nope.
A guy with 11 previous criminal offences is an animal and should have been locked up forever. Eleven?!! How did he get passed 4, 7, 10?!! New York is a jungle with hundreds of dangerous chayos ra’os walking around freely, and the most dangerous ones are sitting on high in the courts with a gavel in hand.