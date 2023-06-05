FULL REPLAY: Mammoth Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia





Tens of thousands gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday evening to celebrate and honor BMG’s lomdei torah, with thousands more joining live via video and audio hookups of the event.

Numerous rabbanim, roshei yeshiva, mechanchim, yungerleit, and baalebatim from the Adirei Hatorah initiative joined in the mammoth celebration, joining together to delight in the sheer ecstasy of simchas hatorah.

A full recap of the evening’s events, including hundreds of photos and videos, will be published on YWN Monday evening. (An option for those without YouTube access will be published later as well.)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)