INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: New Unique Adirei Hatorah Videos You Won’t See Anywhere Else





The massive Adirei Hatorah event was held on Sunday night, but the event is still fresh in our minds, as tens of thousands gathered at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia to celebrate and honor BMG’s lomdei torah, with thousands more joining live via video and audio hookups of the event.

The event, the second from the monumental Adirei Hatorah initiative spearheaded by philanthropist R’ Lazer Scheiner, was attended by numerous Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshiva, including Rav Dov Landau shlit”a and Rav Meir Tzvi Bergman shlit”a, who received a psak allowing him to attend despite the petirah of his, R’ Ezriel zt”l, this past Thursday.

Enjoy the following videos that you won’t see anywhere else.

YWN will be publishing additional unique footage of this historic event. Stay tuned!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)