HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Anti-Semite Violently Attacks 77-Year-Old Jewish Man





The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is on the hunt for a suspect who assaulted an elderly Jewish man in Williamsburg on Monday afternoon while spewing anti-Semitic hate.

Police say that an unidentified individual, seen riding a motorcycle in the video clip below, approached his 77-year-old victim and threw a “cutting instrument” at him, striking in him in the face, while spouting anti-Jewish rhetoric. The suspect then fled the scene and has not been seen since.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)