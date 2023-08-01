TIME FOR JUSTICE: Dr. Fauci Potentially Facing Criminal Charges After Explosive Covid Email Revelations





Senator Rand Paul announced an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice concerning Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and medical adviser to the president. The referral is based on an email exchange from February 2020, which Paul contends contradicts Fauci’s statements regarding COVID-19 gain-of-function research.

In the email, Fauci detailed a call with British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, expressing concerns about mutations in the virus that seemed unusual to have evolved naturally in bats. Fauci noted a suspicion that this mutation may have been intentionally inserted, especially considering gain-of-function experiments being conducted in Wuhan University, the city where the outbreak originated.

Sharing a screenshot of the unredacted email, RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann highlighted Fauci’s acknowledgment of the concerns raised during the task-force call.

Rand Paul took to “X,” formerly known as Twitter, to state, “This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ.”

This follows a heated exchange in July 2021 between Paul and Fauci during a congressional hearing. At that time, Paul reminded Fauci that lying to Congress is a federal crime, suggesting Fauci may have done so with regard to the NIH’s funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

During the July hearing, Paul cited a journal article titled “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses” as evidence of NIH funding. Fauci denied that the NIH funded gain-of-function research, stating that the article in question had been deemed not to meet the NIH’s definition of such research. However, Paul argued that the lab-created viruses in Wuhan were designed to replicate in humans, indicating gain-of-function characteristics.

