TERROR IN YERUSHALAYIM: 25-Year-Old Stabbed In Back At Shivtei Yisroel Light Rail Station





An Israeli man was stabbed in the back by a Palestinian terrorist near the Shivtei Yisroel light rail station in Yerushalayim on Wednesday night.

The victim subsequently fled to Shimon HaTzaddik Street, where medics began treatment. Magen David Adom Ambulance service transported the 25-year-old victim to Shaarey Tzedek hospital in moderate condition.

The Palestinian terrorist was confronted by Israeli security forces at the light rail station, who shot and killed him.

Further details to follow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)