Tu B’Av: 24 Hours for Shidduchim 2 Live Events a Global Tefillah – Why You Should Care

For the past 8 years, Tu B’Av has become a day associated with tefillah for shidduchim through Yad L’Achim’s Tu B’Av Together.

People are wondering what is Tu B’Av Together and how did it come about? Here is the full story. Yad L’Achim helps rescue Jewish women and children trapped in Arab Villages and for many years, they would send talmidei chachamim to daven for them. As people heard about these tefillos, they would send in their names as well. As a rule Yad L’Achim always took names for free!

While for many years, Yad L’Achim arranged a minyan of talmidei chachamim to daven in Amuka on the great day of Tu B’Av, they wanted to do something more.

After consulting with Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt’l, it was decided to create a day of tefillah called Tu B’Av Together, where klal yisrael would recite 8 kapitlach of tehillim. (Get Tehillim via Whatsapp HERE)

Today, Yad L'Achim still takes names for free to Amuka for free and arranged two informative and inspiring live events.

Sunday will be the great day of tefillah of Tu B’Av Together. Klal Yisrael uniting in tefillah –

The livestreamed event will be led by gedolim & rabbonim giving chizzuk.

Watch live here

Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Monday, Aug 19 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.

📖Click here to download the FREE ArtScroll Tehillim

At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

To share this special Tu B’Av Together program and free tefillah via WhatsApp, click here