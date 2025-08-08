Tu B’Av: 24 Hours for Shidduchim 2 Live Events a Global Tefillah – Why You Should Care

For the past 8 years, Tu B’Av has become a day associated with tefillah for shidduchim through Yad L’Achim’s Tu B’Av Together.
People are wondering what is Tu B’Av Together and how did it come about? Here is the full story. Yad L’Achim helps rescue Jewish women and children trapped in Arab Villages and for many years, they would send talmidei chachamim to daven for them. As people heard about these tefillos, they would send in their names as well. As a rule Yad L’Achim always took names for free!
While for many years, Yad L’Achim arranged a minyan of talmidei chachamim to daven in Amuka on the great day of Tu B’Av, they wanted to do something more.
After consulting with Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt’l, it was decided to create a day of tefillah called Tu B’Av Together, where klal yisrael would recite 8 kapitlach of tehillim. (Get Tehillim via Whatsapp HERE)
Today, Yad L’Achim still takes names for free to Amuka for free (here) and arranged two informative and inspiring live events.
Motzei Shabbos Aug 9th @10pm-2am: Concert & Panel
Livestreamed concert with today’s stars Beri Weber, Levy Falkowitz, Yidi Bialostozky, Itzik Dadya, & Shloime Daskal
+ Dating & Marriage Panel with Dr. David Lieberman, R’ Bentzion Shafier, R’ Reuven Epstein
WATCH LIVE HERE
Sunday will be the great day of tefillah of Tu B’Av Together. Klal Yisrael uniting in tefillah –
The livestreamed event will be led by gedolim & rabbonim giving chizzuk.
SEND IN YOUR NAMES HERE
VISIT TuBav.org
CALL 1-718-690-2944
TO SUBMIT NAMES FOR FREE TO THE MINYAN OF TALMIDEI CHACHAMIM DAVENING IN AMUKA, FREE TO SUBMIT NAMES CLICK HERE
VISIT TuBav.org
CALL 1-718-690-2944
Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Monday, Aug 19 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.
📖Click here to download the FREE ArtScroll Tehillim
THIS MOTZEI SHABBOS AUG 9 @10:00pm EST: FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT WITH TODAY’S LEADING SUPERSTARS
Beri Weber ◦ Itzik Dadya ◦ Levy Falkowitz ◦ Shloime Daskal ◦ Yidi Bialostozky
A Naftali Schnitzler Production
BONUS: DATING / MARRIAGE PANEL WITH THE EXPERTS Dr. David Lieberman ◦ R’ Reuven Epstein ◦ R’ Bentzion Shafier
There will be 2 Live Events with Rabbonim & Musical performances to watch online at www.TuBavTogether.com
MOTZEI SHABBOS @10:00pm EST: CONCERT & PANEL
SUNDAY @ 10:00 am EST: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM — SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL! WATCH LIVE AT TUBAV.ORG
At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.
Visit TuBav.org (or call 1-718-690-2944 we are here to help!)
Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.
To share this special Tu B’Av Together program and free tefillah via WhatsApp, click here