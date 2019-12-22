BREAKING: Fire Destroys Luzern Yeshiva in Canvey Island In The U.K. – Sifrei Torah R”L Destoryed [PHOTOS]





A fast-moving fire ripped through the Luzern Yeshiva on Sunday night, leaving the Yeshiva destroyed.

It happened at around 9:00PM, when the Bochrim were reportedly at the home of the Rosh Yeshiva. The blaze has destroyed many Sifrei Kodesh, including all the Sifrei Torah. Many of the Bochrim’s Teffilin were destroyed as well.

Bichasdei Hashem, there does not appear to be any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, although initial reports state that an un-attended Menorah may be to blame.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

