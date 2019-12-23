Far Rockaway Package Thief Arrested Thanks To RNSP Shomrim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





It’s happened to many NYC residents, and becoming more frequent, and that the pain of having your packages stolen after they were delivered to your homes. But thanks to the Volunteers of the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP), one less package thief is on the streets of the city today.

This suspect was following UPS and FedEx trucks in the neighborhood, and was making his “pick-ups”, after the trucks made their “drop-offs”.

The attached footage was just one of his latest thefts.

He was taken into custody by the NYPD’s 101 Precinct after RNSP volunteers witnessed the man stealing packages.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and your local Shomrim hotline immediately.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







