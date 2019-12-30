MORE HATE IN NYC: Jewish Student Harassed Subway





Stony Brook University student Yonatan Herzfeld was taking the S-Shuttle train between Grand Central and Times Square Sunday when he says an African-American began harassing him for wearing a kippa.

Yonatan described the incident on Facebook, writing, “I was just chased off the S train on the subway at Grand Central because im visibly Jewish because I wear a kippa. The black man was chasing me, shouting about my kippa and drawing a circle referring to my kippa saying “whats that you got on your head”. Everyone stood back and did nothing while i was screaming for help. The worst was the lady screaming at me telling me its my fault because I was recording the hate crime.”

Yonatan started recording and ran from the man while screaming for help. A police report has been filed with the NYPD.

You can watch the incident unfold below.







