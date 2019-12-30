A Kosel Chanukah 2019 Review





Over 500,000 persons visited the Kosel during Chanukah week.

As is the case annually, state and public officials lit the Kosel menorah each night of Chanukah, as one can see in this Chanukah week in review video from the Kosel.

Some of the persons seen at the nightly lighting included:

• Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau

• Kosel Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz

• Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon

• PM Netanyahu

• Kosel Heritage Foundation officials

• Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz

• Jerusalem District police chief and other senior commanders

• Jerusalem Chief Sephardi Rabbi HaGaon Rav Moshe Shlomo Amar

• Be’er Sheva Chief Rabbi HaGaon Rav Yehuda Deri

• Migdal HaEmek Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman

• Paratroops 55th Brigade Commander Colonel Yaniv Barrot

• Blue & White party Chairman MK Benny Gantz

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







