Horrifying: Body Of Jew Who Passed Away In Denmark Lying In Morgue For 2 1/2 Months





The body of a Jew who passed away in Copenhagen two and a half months ago is still lying in a morgue of the local government hospital, Kikar Shabbos reported.

The niftar is an Israeli Jew who lived alone in Denmark for over 40 years. When he passed away, there was no one to identify him and the local government authorities refuse to release the body until his identity is verified.

The Chabad shaliach in Denmark, Rabbi Yitzchok Loewenthal , told Kikar H’Shabbos: “It’s a horrifying story. The authorities only began to act on Monday when they took his DNA for a test after we pressured them heavily. When they receive the results of the test in a few days then there’s hope that they’ll release him. Apparently he wasn’t on good terms with his family. He has a daughter who lives in Israel and she brought her DNA [to be tested].”

The heads of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) were told about the matter on Monday evening by the Shas party secretary R’ Tzvi Yaakovson and immediately became involved. They are using utilizing all connections with the Danish authorities to speed up the process of bringing the Jew to Kever Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







