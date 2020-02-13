WATCH: Cops Release New Video Showing Just How Wild Chase Was That Ended at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade





Officers from multiple agencies helped KCPD avert a potentially horrific tragedy before the start of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday.

A vehicle broke through the parade barrier on the north side of the route at 8:12 a.m. All officers on the route were immediately alerted. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies assisting KCPD deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle struck. The vehicle proceeded south down the route to where it turned at Pershing and was headed for the crowd.

Multiple police cars were prepared to block it. An Independence, Missouri, police officer driving a KCPD vehicle then used tactical vehicle intervention, also known as the PIT maneuver, to stop the suspect car on Pershing. Other KCPD officers blocked the suspect in along the route and before and after the maneuver to prevent the driver from veering into the crowd. Police took the driver and a passenger into custody. No one was injured. A search of the vehicle revealed no weapons, and there were no indications of terrorist activity.

The passenger was released. The suspect, 42-year-old Addae J. Doyle, has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Doyle told police the last thing he remembered was getting high and did not recall driving through the parade route. Preliminary toxicology results revealed Doyle tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine.

“What we saw yesterday was exceptional work and decision-making by law enforcement,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said a press conference the next day, Feb. 6. “… Every day in America there is stories in the news about police activities, what went wrong. If you think about yesterday, you’d see an amazing example of what went right.”

