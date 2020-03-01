INSPIRATIONAL VIDEO: Update From Yeshiva Bochur With Illness Who Started Viral “Asher To The Yatzar”

Habochur Yosef Chaim ben Devorah Leah (Hecht), who utilized his difficult nisayon, to bring his nation to a new awareness, updates Klal Yisroel on his viral movement “AsherToTheYatzar.com“.
Watch this incredible video and share with others.
Very imposing! May Yosef Chaim merit a full refuah. It is noteworthy how he seems to be spearheading this campaign for someone else in need! Such love for fellow Jew. May they both have a Refuah Shleima.