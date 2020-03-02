SEE THIS: 10 Polling Stations for Quarantined Israelis To Vote [VIDEO]





Under the direction of the Ministry of Health, The Central Election Commission has set up sixteen ballot boxes in designated tents across the country, which will operate in the safest way tomorrow, from 10am to 5pm, in order to assist Israelis who are quarantined under the Ministry of Health’s directives, to exercise their democratic right, and vote in the Knesset elections, without coming in contact with voters at the regular polling stations.

Today (Sunday), MDA members were briefed, and understood how to run the Central Election Committee’s special poll booths tomorrow, to ensure their safety, and the safety of voters and all citizens. Among other things, strong guidelines have been set in place, including wearing a full anti-infection protection kit. The teams have practiced and are prepared to run the polling stations.

