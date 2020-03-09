LIST: These Products Will Kill The Coronavirus





The EPA released a list of products qualified for use against the COVID-19 virus in hopes of discouraging the use of ineffective homemade sanitizers.

The EPA-registered disinfectant products on the Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 list have qualified under EPA’s emerging viral pathogen program for use against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product. The emerging viral pathogen guidance was triggered for SARS-CoV-2 on January 29, 2020.

EPA recommends following the product label use directions for enveloped viruses, as indicated by the approved emerging viral pathogen claim on the master label. If the directions for use for viruses/virucidal activity list different contact times or dilutions, use the longest contact time or most concentrated solution.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST








