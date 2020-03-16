Panic In Postville, Iowa: 3 Members Of Frum Community Diagnosed With Coronavirus





There is growing panic in the frum community in Postville, Iowa, home of Agriprocessors, the largest meat processing plant in the United States, after three members of the community were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“We were worried that [the coronavirus] would reach us but we didn’t really believe it would happen since we’re located in a small town at the ‘end of the world,'” a Postville resident told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

“Members of the community recently returned from a stay in New York. We were worried that maybe some of them were carrying the virus. In the last 24 hours, we were told that three family members were diagnosed with the virus.”

The resident added that there is growing panic among the community members since the family members were out and about in the community in the last few days, especially on Purim, and there is great fear that the number of people diagnosed with the virus will increase.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Representatives of the United States Department of Health and Human Services who came to Postville instructed that anyone who was in direct contact with the patients cannot work at the plant and must enter self-quarantine immediately.







