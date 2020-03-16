Tremendous Ba’al Chessed In France In Critical Condition From The Coronavirus





The head of Zichron Menachem in France is seriously ill with the coronavirus, the Zichron Menachem organization for children with cancer stated.

Dr. Maurice Dahan, the president of the Jewish community in the Alsace region and Strasbourg, France and chairman of Zichron Menachem has voluntarily organized the organization’s summer camps for years, among countless other chasadim he has carried out.

Zichron Menachem is calling on the public to daven for Moshe ben Rozette (משה בן רוזט) b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

There are currently 5,423 people infected with the coronavirus in France and 127 fatalities.

