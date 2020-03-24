Antwerp: Fire At Machzikei Hadas Kehilla Building [VIDOES]





A fire broke out in the newly constructed Machzikei Hadas Kehila building in Antwerp on Tuesday.

Sources tell YWN that the fire likely started from an old heating tank that was being removed from the building, and was dripping fuel on the floor.

Antwerp Hatzolah responded to the scene and assisted the fire department. One person suffered minor injuries.

The fire caused damage to the basement and first floor.

There was only one person in the building ta the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







