MAILBAG: Why Is “Yeshiva” Canceled for Lag BaOmer?

When I told my husband that my son’s Yeshiva is giving off for Lag Baomer he thought it was a Purim shtick (if it’s snowing in May why can’t we have Purim now).

Let me preface this article by saying that I have the most respect for Rebbeim. My father is a Rebbe and now mentors Rebbeim and I have many siblings who are Rebbeim. If any of my kids want to be a Rebbe I would be thrilled.

We received an email that the Rebbeim deserve a break and therefore there will be no Yeshiva on Lag Baomer. If there is a Rebbe that has something going on of course they should get a break. But to give everyone off? Our kids finally have some structure in their lives.

When I asked my father what it’s like for Rebbeim now he said it’s not that it’s necessarily harder work but it’s different work. Everyone has what they are comfortable with and this is asking them to do something differently. It’s work they are not used to doing. He then added that Baruch Hashem the Rebbeim have jobs as many people are going through extremely difficult times.

As my husband and I are both working from home we know what it’s like. We know how hard it is but we are also doing it. What we can accomplish in 10 hours in an office will now take 15. Never once did I consider not paying tuition. All the faculty in schools are working hard and they deserve to get paid!

I don’t understand why giving off on a Tuesday in the middle of the workweek can be validated?

Name withheld upon request.

