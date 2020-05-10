MAILBAG: Why Is “Yeshiva” Canceled for Lag BaOmer?

Dear YWN,
When I told my husband that my son’s Yeshiva is giving off for Lag Baomer he thought it was a Purim shtick (if it’s snowing in May why can’t we have Purim now).
Let me preface this article by saying that I have the most respect for Rebbeim. My father is a Rebbe and now mentors Rebbeim and I have many siblings who are Rebbeim. If any of my kids want to be a Rebbe I would be thrilled.
We received an email that the Rebbeim deserve a break and therefore there will be no Yeshiva on Lag Baomer. If there is a Rebbe that has something going on of course they should get a break. But to give everyone off? Our kids finally have some structure in their lives.
When I asked my father what it’s like for Rebbeim now he said it’s not that it’s necessarily harder work but it’s different work. Everyone has what they are comfortable with and this is asking them to do something differently. It’s work they are not used to doing. He then added that Baruch Hashem the Rebbeim have jobs as many people are going through extremely difficult times.
As my husband and I are both working from home we know what it’s like. We know how hard it is but we are also doing it. What we can accomplish in 10 hours in an office will now take 15. Never once did I consider not paying tuition. All the faculty in schools are working hard and they deserve to get paid!
I don’t understand why giving off on a Tuesday in the middle of the workweek can be validated?
Name withheld upon request.
Which school didn’t give time off for Lag Ba’omer before? Isn’t it traditional for all schools to do so? Or to take the kids to the park?
Not sure which place is giving off for Lag BaOmer. My son’s Rebbe (out of town) hasn’t taken a single day of “vacation” since this whole new reality set in. He gave class on the phone up to and including Erev Pesach. Every day of Chol HaMoed, Isru Chag and is still k’nocking away! Hashem should bentch him and all Rabbeim who find themselves in positions they never signed up for, with new concepts, new prizes, making a class exciting, teaching to an empty classroom, keeping the talmidim engaged and motivated. calling each and every talmid, when they too, like the rest of us, are feeling unstable in their lives. They too want to get to minyanim. They too are trying to keep their dear ones safe. And themselves. And they are still dedicated as they are, they all deserve all the respect and appreciation in the world!
Come on. A bit more chaos. No big deal.
A different perspective. The structure of a yeshiva, i.e., building, classes, schedule, etc. creates its own inertia. The situation at present lacks that. There is a rational fear that talmidim may also find their own activities to occupy their time and concentration. While there would be good reason to be apprehensive about the amount of effort needed to contain that, it is also probably highly improbable that any rebbe could succeed with such a task. Calling off the digital classes might be a good idea, with the advantage that the rebbes get a break as well.
Couldn’t agree with you more.
“Then I asked my father what it’s like for Rebbeim now he said it’s not that it’s necessarily harder work but it’s different work. Everyone has what they are comfortable with and this is asking them to do something differently. It’s work they are not used to doing.“
And that makes it harder
I don’t think you understand how much the teachers are putting into this