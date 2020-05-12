IDF Demolishes Home Of Terrorist Who Killed Rina Shnerb





IDF forces demolished the home in the Arab village of Kobar in the Ramallah area of one of the terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb in August 2019.

Kobar residents rioted as the top floors of the home of Qassem Shibli were destroyed by bulldozers.

“During the operation, violent disturbances developed with the participation of dozens of Palestinians who burned tires and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at IDF combat soldiers,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “The soldiers responded with crowd dispersal methods.”

Arabs also threw firebombs at the IDF convoy as it exited the village following the demolition.

מצורף סרטון מהפעילות להריסת בית המחבל בכפר כובר שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית "בנימין": pic.twitter.com/z9NMGjZxna — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 11, 2020

#شاهد .. هكذا أصبح منزل الأسير قـ.ـسام البرغوثي في بلدة كوبر بعد هدمه من قبل قوات الاحتلال فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/vL0Q7QdyKJ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 11, 2020

In March, the IDF demolished the homes of two other terrorists involved in the attack that killed Shnerb and injured her father and brother.

The Shnerb family recently celebrated the birth of a baby girl, the family’s ninth daughter and 12th child.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








