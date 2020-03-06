IDF Razes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered Rina Shnerb





IDF forces demolished the homes of two terrorists in the Ramallah area overnight Wednesday who carried out the terrorist attack that murdered Rina Shnerb last August.

“On [Wednesday] night, IDF forces destroyed the houses of the terrorists Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas in the city of Ramallah and the village of Bir Zeit in the Binyamin area,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“The terrorist, together with other members of the squad, carried out the terrorist attack on August 23, 2019 by the Dani spring near the Dolev yishuv, during which Rina Shnerb, z’l, was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir Shnerb were wounded.”

“The demolition of the houses was carried out after petitions that were filed by the families of the terrorists against the demolition orders were rejected by the Supreme Court as well as a request to hold another hearing.”

מדברי מפקד חטמ"ר "בנימין", אל"ם יהונתן שטינברג: "חיילי ולוחמי החטמ"ר העבירו הלילה מסר חד וברור – ידע כל מחבל שבכוונתו לבצע פיגוע כי ביתו ייהרס ויבוצע אחריו מעקב שוטף על מנת שלא ייבנה מחדש. נעשה כל שיידרש על מנת להבטיח את ביטחון האזרחים, ולא נאפשר לטרור לפגוש את תושבי מדינת ישראל"

“Violent riots broke out while the order was being carried with the participation of dozens of Palestinians who burned tires and threw stones and Molotov cocktails toward IDF forces. The soldiers responded with crowd-control methods,” the IDF spokesperson concluded.

תיעוד הריסת בתי המחבלים שהיו מעורבים בפיגוע בדולב

“Rina went for a hike with her brother and father by the Dani spring and didn’t return,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett stated. “We won’t cease from pursuing and harming those who seek our harm. Jewish blood is not hefker.”

