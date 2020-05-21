Israeli Innovation Company Watergen Providing Clean Water To Gaza Hospital





The Israelis innovative water generation company Watergen has supplied Gaza’s pediatric cancer hospital with one of the company’s trademarked water generators that pulls water from the air and converts it into clean drinkable water. From now on, children in the hospital, as well as the staff will have clean water to drink.

The 780-kilo GEN-M machine was transferred to Gaza City from Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

After Watergen President Michael Mirilashvili found out about the hospital’s dire need for clean drinkable water from Fayez Husseini of Mayet Al Ahel, a Palestinian Authority company that facilitates water and power projects in Gaza, Mirilashvili wanted to help.

As the Covid-19 virus began to spread in Gaza, clean water became harder to come by. According to Israeli media outline Israel21c, the urgency prompted Mirilashvili and Mayet Al Ahel decided to donate the machine due to the urgency of the situation.

The water generator was installed on the roof of the hospital and will soon be powered by solar panels, thus costing the hospital virtually nothing. It can produce up to 800 liters of clean water per day.

Watergen’s patented heat-exchange technology creates water by cooling collected air at its dew point. The water goes through physical, chemical and biological treatment for optimum quality.

“With the drinking water crisis becoming worse every day, and the coronavirus plaguing those with compromised immune systems, the need for an innovative approach to addressing this issue has never been clearer,” said Watergen Executive Chairman Maxim Pasik.

This is the second water generator that Watergen has installed inside the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







