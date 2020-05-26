    If I Don’t Sleep Shavuos Do I Say Birchos Hatorah?

    0

    https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/פסקי-שיעורים-לחג-השבועות.pdf

    We hope that this will help you get clarity in the various shailos that come up shavuos morning after being awake all night.
    For your convenience we have attached a English summary so that you can review the halachos in a clear and concise manner  
    to get the sefer


    TO WELCOME SHAVUOS IN A DIFFERENT LEVEL

    Read the attached article from
    Hagaon Harav Yaakov Shlomo Moseson shlita
    of Yerushalayim, 

    https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ואשיבה-דברי-שבועות-תשפ-2.pdf

    sponsored by