WATCH: Red Paint Dumped On “Black Lives Matter” Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

The NYPD is investigating vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural painted last week outside Trump Tower.
Just after Noon, a man threw red paint on the large, yellow letters, on Fifth Avenue in Midtown. The man dropped the paint can and then ran off on West 56th Street, according to police.
The mural between West 56th Steet and West 57th Street was painted over the course of five hours on Thursday with the help of dozens of people including Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and the Rev. Al Sharpton.
President Donald Trump has slammed the idea on Twitter, calling the mural a “symbol of hate.”
De Blasio said he is committed to creating Black Lives Matter murals in each of New York City’s five boroughs.
Police describe the vandalism as criminal mischief.
(AP)
What’s the difference between throwing a red paint blotch on the street, and painting yellow letters on the street? Either putting paint on the street is legal, or it isn’t.
who cares its private property, no one has the right to put graffiti on the streets that say black lives matter.
What I dont understand is, Why is trump not playing along like putting up a HUGE sign on his tower All Lives Metter, when getting angry he just plays into the liberals.
Is this worse than the graffiti on the courthouse?
כן-ירבו they should keep lavishly lathering this block with all sorts of paint. If this kindergarten kid [de Blasio] could paint on the street, why shouldn’t other NYC taxpayers also be allowed to paint on the street?