The mother can’t do it alone anymore!

The Leifer family needs your help!

The father of 12 got his first stroke 10 years ago at only 47 years old!

Since then he hasn’t been able to fully function and can not provide financial support anymore!

The family is falling apart! And the mother is feeling she can’t continue this way any more!

The mother was forced to take the financial responsibility while still being a mother and taking care of her kids and her sick husband almost on her own!

She managed to marry off already 8 children with the last one only 2 months ago!

The situation is getting worse by the day! In the past, the parents were able to hide the stress they are going through and their poverty from their children, but not any more!

The medical bills, children’s weddings, and tuition are choking the mother who is now responsible!

The mother works as much as she can to bring in more money but its getting harder!

She needs to borrow the few dollars to buy the daily bread and milk!

Please open your heart and help this family get back to normal! Help the mother from collapsing under this burden!

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “LEIFER FAMILY #10139”

For Zelle / PayPal: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “LEIFER FAMILY #10139”

