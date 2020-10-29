Permits for 31 New Homes In Hebron To Be Issued Before U.S. Election

The IDF and COGAT are preparing to issue permits for 31 new apartment units in Hebron prior to the upcoming U.S. elections. The new apartments are slated to be a part of the newest complex that has yet to be built in the Hezkiyahu neighborhood of the city.

However, the steps being taken are largely symbolic as there currently is a de facto building freeze in place in Hebron due to the recent peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Additionally, a Jerusalem District Court has ordered an injunction that prevents any construction of the project from taking place.

The state, however, notified the court that it intends to issue the permit given that it believes the injunction bars construction but not planning.

The move, however, comes in advance of the November 3rd U.S. presidential election as the staunch support that Israel has enjoyed from the U.S. may change after the elections should Trump lose.

Left-wing lobby group Peace Now, linked the permit with the elections, in a statement it issued on Tuesday. “The attempt to squeeze in this construction of 31 settlement units before the US election is an unscrupulous act that threatens Israel’s national interest and relations on the world stage.”

