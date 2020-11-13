HERE WE GO AGAIN: DeBlasio Says NYC Schools Could Shut Down ‘As Early As Monday’

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that parents should “be prepared” for the possibility of schools shutting down “as early as Monday” as the city’s rolling positivity rate continued to climb towards the key benchmark of 3%.

The mayor said the city will “immediately alert parents” if public schools plan to close, and he’s urging families to plan for that potential announcement as soon as this weekend.

“People should get ready,” de Blasio said in a radio interview. “This is not something any parent wants to deal with. But we should get ready. And parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November. I think that’s the safe way to think about it. Have an alternative plan beginning as early as Monday for whatever will help them get through this month if school is not open.”

De Blasio said updates would be provided on Saturday and Sunday mornings as soon as the new indicators come in.

The mayor said the city’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average rose to 2.83% Friday, up from 2.6% reported Thursday.